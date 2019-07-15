Courier trustees comprise strong cross section of S.C. Baptists

The Courier has 15 trustees, with each serving a five-year term. Three trustees rotate off the board each year and three new people are added yearly. All trustees from the seven South Carolina Baptist Convention institutional partners are approved at the annual meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Our trustees are diverse but connected through a common commitment to Jesus Christ and His Word.

Tom Hellams is the chair of our board this year. He is from South Carolina but has spent much of his adult life at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., both as a student and an employee. He served as vice president for LifeWay Christian Resources in Nashville, Tenn., before returning to Southern Seminary as a vice president in the office of the president. He and his wife, Tena, have moved back to South Carolina, and he is currently serving as provost for Erskine College and Seminary.

Debbie Bass serves as our vice chair and will become chair in 2020. She and her husband, John, live in Salley and are both retired educators. She also has an academic background in journalism, along with training and experience as an educator. They are active members of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Ben Davis is the retired president of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home and serves as the chairman of the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission. He has served a term as chair of The Courier board and lives in Greenwood with his wife, Polly. Before going to Connie Maxwell, he was involved in both radio and newspaper production.

Eddie Fulmer is president of Master Construction Company and a longtime disaster relief worker with the South Carolina Baptist Convention. This is his second term as a trustee, and he has also served as chair. He and his wife, Judy, are members of Bethel Baptist Church in Prosperity.

Anita Dickard serves as secretary for the board. She is a retired school teacher and wife of former SCBC convention president and retired pastor Wayne Dickard. The Dickards have published three books with Courier Publishing. They are members of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.

Dan Collins is a Greenville attorney who has previously served as a Courier trustee and held the position of chair. He was deeply involved in the conservative resurgence of the Southern Baptist Convention and has provided valuable legal counsel over the years to The Courier. He and his wife, Melissa, are members of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Taylors.

Tim Clark is the senior pastor of Holly Springs Baptist Church in Lyman, a church giving more than 20 percent of its budgeted receipts to the Cooperative Program. He also serves on the Ministry Foundation Advisory Board at Anderson University. He is married to Kim.

Nadine Chasteen, retired procurement director for Greenville County, is a gifted musician, song leader, and vocalist. She works part-time at Mauldin’s First Baptist Church and is a member of Siloam Baptist Church in Easley.

David Blizzard is senior pastor of Oakdale Baptist Church in Townville. Recognized for his biblical preaching, he has led the church to build new facilities and grow church membership. The church was instrumental in providing ministry during the school shooting at Townville Elementary in 2016. He is married to Carolyn.

Dan Adams is president and CEO of Capital Corporation in Greenville. His business success has earned him standing as one of the leading businessmen in the state. He is the son of retired pastor Bill Adams, and a supportive member of First Baptist Church, Spartanburg. He was recently appointed by the governor to serve as a trustee at the University of South Carolina. He is married to Tammy.

Russell Barton is an insurance executive with Farm Bureau in Anderson and an active member at Long Branch Baptist Church, serving as a teacher, youth leader, deacon, and committee member. He is involved in Ironman, a ministry connecting men to the gospel through outdoor events. He is married to Wendy.

Davey Hiott is president of Hiott Printing in Pickens and a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is a member and deacon at First Baptist Church, Pickens. His company, under the direction of his late father, Gary, printed The Courier for many years. He is married to Lisa.

Sandy Satterwhite is a member of Roebuck Baptist Church, where her husband, David, serves as minister of music. She is a court reporter and is involved in various church ministries and with Carolina Pregnancy Center. She is on the staff of Child Evangelism Fellowship and works with Good News Club.

Daryle Scott is the daughter of a Southern Baptist pastor. Now deceased, her father and mother had a significant impact on her life. She is married to Brad and served as the first lady of the University of South Carolina football team while he was head coach. The Scotts live in Oconee County, where he is employed by the football program at Clemson University.

Emerson Shipe is a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and men’s ministry volunteer at Utica Baptist Church in Seneca. He retired from Clemson University, where his research in agronomy gained notoriety throughout the country. He is married to Pam, and they are both natives of Tennessee.

Our trustees faithfully serve an important fiduciary role and give important guidance to this institution regarding policy, ministry, and support. The Courier is grateful for their service.