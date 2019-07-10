Did You Know? July 2019

Standing on the corner of Manly and Pettigru streets in downtown Greenville, The Baptist Courier occupies the only building the South Carolina Baptist news publication has ever owned in its 150-year history.

Built in 1967, the original 7,000-square-foot office building was constructed at a cost of approximately $120,000. A decade later, a second phase was completed. When The Courier’s office building was first built, the surrounding neighborhood was largely residential. Today, many of those stately, two-story, turn-of-the-century houses have been converted into offices for attorneys and other professionals.

Located in a historic district steeped in Southern Baptist heritage, The Courier’s property sits three blocks from a historical marker on the site where the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary began in 1859, before moving to Louisville following the Civil War. Streets surrounding The Courier’s building bear the names of those early seminary presidents and professors.

This month, The Courier celebrates 150 years of telling the stories of those who tell The Story of Christ at work through the churches of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Would you consider giving a gift in honor of our anniversary to help us continue telling these stories? Your gift may be mailed to 100 Manly Street, Greenville, S.C. 29601. We’ll also be happy to process your gift by credit or debit card if you call us at 864-232-8736. Thank you for your prayers.