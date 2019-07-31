Mandrell to lead LifeWay Christian Resources

LifeWay Christian Resources’ trustees unanimously elected Ben Mandrell as the organization’s 10th president during a special-called meeting June 28 in Atlanta.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead in such an important season for LifeWay,” Mandrell told trustees. “My first priority is to get our family to Nashville and begin loving the people at LifeWay.” Mandrell, 42, goes to LifeWay from his role as lead pastor at Storyline Fellowship in Arvada, Colo. Two days after the announcement of his nomination to lead LifeWay, Mandrell delivered a heartfelt sermon to his congregation explaining his decision to relocate his family to Nashville.

“This is a significant and momentous day in the history of LifeWay,” said trustee chairman Jimmy Scroggins as he thanked the search committee for their hard work and commitment.

Kent Dacus, who led the search committee, said the process of finding the next CEO of LifeWay was extensive, methodical and deliberate, with the team examining a diverse field of candidates from a wide variety of backgrounds.

“All throughout the process, we were focused solely on the best person for the position and for the person God was already preparing to lead LifeWay in this new season,” Dacus said. “We found a man who is deeply committed to God’s Word and has an incredible passion for the local church.”

A native of Tampico, Ill., Mandrell is a 1998 graduate of Anderson (Ind.) University. He also holds a master of divinity degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctor of ministry degree from Union University.

He and his wife, Lynley, have been married 18 years. They have four children: Ava (15), Max (13), Miles (12) and Jack (11).

