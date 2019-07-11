Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Crab Meat Salad

The recipe this month is Crab Meat Salad. It is my family’s favorite summer salad — especially my son’s. After my husband passed away, my son would come over and cut my grass. When he was done with yard work, I would have his favorite summertime lunch ready — which was Crab Meat Salad. He’s still mowing my grass — and now he brings his son (my first grandchild) and we get to play together while Josh mows. And when he is done, all three of us have lunch together!

May God bless you and your family this summer!

“She gets up while it is still night;

she provides food for her family.”

(Proverbs 31:15)

Crab Meat Salad

½ cup Miracle Whip

¼ cup Zesty Italian dressing

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

2 cups corkscrew noodles, cooked and drained

1 ½ cups imitation crab meat, chopped

1 cup broccoli florets, partially cooked

½ cup green pepper, chopped

½ cup tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup green onions, sliced

Combine dressings and cheese; mix well. Add remaining ingredients; mix lightly. Chill and serve on a bed of romaine lettuce.

