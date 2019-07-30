NGU honors Hemphills for denominational service

Two long-time Southern Baptist laborers, Ken and Paula Hemphill, were honored at North Greenville University’s alumni and friends event at the Birmingham Zoo’s Kiwanis Giraffe Encounter in June. They received the inaugural Paula and Ken Hemphill Award for Denominational Service, recognizing their servant leadership in empowering kingdom growth among Southern Baptists.

In presenting the award, President Gene Fant noted that while Ken Hemphill was a widely recognized Southern Baptist statesman, there was not broad recognition of his spouse’s vital ministry work. Therefore, she is listed first in the name of the new annual award.

The Hemphills have careers spanning global missions, local pastorates, seminary leadership, and writing books on varied ministry topics. Ken Hemphill is currently the special assistant to the president and distinguished professor of Christian studies at NGU.

More than 80 alumni and friends attended the NGU event during the SBC’s annual meeting, hearing an update on the university from President Fant.