Brenton “Benny” Davis, 74, of Easley, died June 9, 2019, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

A native of Rock Hill, he was a retired minister who served as pastor in several South Carolina churches, including McConnells Baptist Church, Smyrna Baptist Church, Fairview Baptist Church and White Plains Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Helen Burley Davis, a daughter and two granddaughters.