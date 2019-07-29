Obituary: Charles T. Clanton

Charles T. Clanton, retired Army chaplain (colonel), 83, of Sumter, died July 8, 2019.

He was a graduate of Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. During his time in the Army, he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. Following his retirement, he served as an interim pastor and minister to senior adults at First Baptist Church, Sumter.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Ann Green Clanton, three children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.