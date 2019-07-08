Obituary: H. Laverne Hancock Sr.

H. Laverne Hancock Sr., 89, of Columbia, died May 22, 2019.

A graduate of Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, he served in his first pastorate at a Native American church in North Carolina. He later served as pastor of six churches in South Carolina, and led mission trips to Rio, Brazil and Nassau, Bahamas, retiring at age 85.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Barbara Brigman Hancock, four children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Jon Hancock.