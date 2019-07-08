Obituary: H. Thomas “Tom” Swilley

H. Thomas “Tom” Swilley, 80, of Myrtle Beach, longtime pastor and denominational leader, died June 5, 2019.

A native of Summerton, he was a graduate of Carlisle Military School, International Bible Institute, and International Seminary of Plymouth, Fla., and was awarded an honorary doctorate in Bible studies from International Seminary. During his 47-year ministry, he was pastor of four churches in Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina, including Elam Egypt Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church and Cedar Grove Baptist Church. After retiring in 2011, he was interim pastor in North Carolina and at Kingston Baptist Church, Conway. He served two terms as chairman of the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Executive Board, and was moderator of Middle Baptist Association in Sylvania, Ga. A missions-minded and evangelistic pastor, he preached in more than 200 revivals in 10 states.

Survivors include his wife, Norvelle “Dibbie” Swilley, five children, 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.