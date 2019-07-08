Obituary: Martha Ponder Gantt

Martha Ponder Gantt, 78, of Lexington, died May 17, 2019.

A native of Spartanburg, she was a graduate of Furman University, Long Island University and Western Kentucky University. While her husband was a chaplain in the U.S. Army, she participated in Protestant Women of the Chapel, and also played the organ and piano at Fort Jackson, Fort Campbell, and Colts Neck, N.J. For 26 years, she was a civil servant for the U.S. Department of Defense. She was active in WMU and other organizations in the churches where her husband pastored. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church at the time of her death.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Stephen Y. Gantt, two daughters and four grandchildren.