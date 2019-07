Michael Lee “Mickey” Campbell, 71, of Easley, died May 11, 2019.

A Greenville native and U.S. Army veteran, he was a retired plant manager and minister. Campbell served as pastor at Friendship Baptist Church as well as Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, where he was also a member.

Survivors include two sons, four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dolly Ritchie Campbell.