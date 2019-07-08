Obituary: Philip B. Welchel

Philip B. Welchel, 83, of Boiling Springs, died May 21, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center.

A native of Gaffney, he served in the South Carolina Army National Guard for nine years. He attended Fruitland Baptist Bible College, and retired from the ministry in 2015 after serving 57 years — 23 of which were at Mountain View Baptist Church in Boiling Springs. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Valley Falls, where he served as a deacon and teacher of the Co-Ed Sunday school class.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Miriam “Jo” Neighbors Welchel, three children, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Marlee Jo Cole.