Samuel Morgan Chasteen Sr., 85, of Anderson, died June 30, 2019.

He was the founder and owner of Sam’s Curb Market and served as pastor at Asbury Baptist Church and later Grace Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, JoAnn F. Chasteen, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Samuel M. “Sammy” Chasteen Jr.