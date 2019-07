Dewey Wilson Cooke Jr., 85, of Tigerville, died Dec. 25, 2018.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., he was a retired professor at North Greenville University, where he taught math and computer science for 28 years. He was an ordained minister, an amateur radio operator, and a member, deacon and Sunday school teacher at Tigerville Baptist Church.

He is survived by two sons and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Evelyn Hunter Cooke.