Outside the Walls: Write It Down

“I luv you more than my face.”

A 6-year-old knows just the right words to pen to capture your heart. This year my first-grade son, Corder, learned the art of writing from his mom and a bit of help from his teacher. As he gained confidence, his thoughts were captured, one misspelled word at a time.

There is power in the written word. Consider these powerful words that changed the course of history:

• “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” — Thomas Jefferson, Declaration of Independence

• “That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State … shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.” — Abraham Lincoln, Emancipation Proclamation

• “For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.” — Paul, Letter to the Church in Galatia

As we celebrate 150 years of The Baptist Courier, let us consider the history that has been captured and preserved. We read of stories of God’s activity among a people that we can celebrate. We learn from the mistakes of Baptist leaders from the past as tragedies are recorded, even some that were culturally accepted at the time. “God moments” were captured to provide momentum for others to rise up and sustain movements.

The written word has the power to move us. A few thousand years ago, I wonder if John, Matthew and Paul knew that they were capturing the very words of God as they wrote on papyrus and parchments? Supernaturally, the Lord preserved His word as scribe after scribe meticulously hand wrote every word to distribute to churches around the Roman Empire.

These words were not written in order to fit in nicely bound books and placed on the coffee tables of suburban America. They were written as instructions on who God is, how that should transform us, and what we should do as a result. “These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children … write them on the doorframes of your house” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7).

So what are you writing down? Consider giving your children and grandchildren a priceless gift. Write down your testimony, and read it at your next family gathering. Give those who are close to you copies of it. Post it on social media platforms to provide a digital footprint that may last for generations.

Your life is a story worth recording. Jesus died for it. He loved you more than His face. Write it down and tell the story.