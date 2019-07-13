Poems in ‘Morning Mercies’ reflect Bunton’s joy for life

“When I awoke this morning, a new year had begun; a year of special memories given to me by God’s Son.”

So begins the opening stanza of Patsy Bunton’s debut collection of poetry, “Morning Mercies” (Courier Publishing, $19.95) Her poems were originally written as a gift to her grandson, but Bunton’s reflections touch on many of the truths Christians hold in common: love of God, love of family, and an appreciation for the simple joys of life.

While not necessarily intended as a daily devotional, Bunton says “Morning Mercies” may be used as such “if the reader finds in these words a source of inspiration from the same Creator who inspired me to write them. I pray my words will be used to bring glory to God and a smile to the reader.”

“Since I was old enough to write, God has inspired me to do so. When God speaks, I have to pen the word.”

Bunton grew up in Graniteville, S.C. She and her husband live on a small farm in Aiken County. “Morning Mercies” is available from the author for $19.95 (call 803-507-4282) or online at Amazon.com or BarnesandNoble.com.