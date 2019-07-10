SCBC church planting team welcomes new staff

Darryl Gaddy and Josh Bradley have joined the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s church planting team, also known as the START Team.

Gaddy served as a church planter in Detroit, Mich., where he planted Victory Fellowship Community Church in 2006. While in Detroit, Gaddy was commissioned as a church planting catalyst with the North American Mission Board, serving in the SEND Detroit focus city church-planting initiative. After serving in Michigan, he moved to South Carolina to serve with Santee Baptist Association as a church-planting and church-growth specialist.

“Darryl brings a world of experience and knowledge to the START Team that we need if we are going to be serious about saturating every life in South Carolina with the hope of the gospel. I am excited that God has led him here to help start and restart churches,” said team leader Cliff Marshall.

Bradley, a Greenville, S.C., native, who has worked for the SCBC in a part-time capacity, is transitioning to full time. He served as the high school pastor at Brookwood Church in Simpsonville before planting Element Church in Woodruff in 2010.

Marshall stated, “The work Josh has already done in a part-time role has had a tremendous impact on the lives of church planters across our state. I am thankful that he will now be serving on the START Team in a full-time capacity.”