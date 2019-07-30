SCBC names Scott Lee as chief administrator

The South Carolina Baptist Convention has named Scott Lee as its chief administrative officer, a newly created position that encompasses human resources and administrative needs related to denominational structure.

Executive Director-Treasurer Gary Hollingsworth said the development of the CAO role is the fourth component of the convention’s Executive Leadership Team, which also includes the associate executive director-treasurer/chief strategist and the chief financial officer positions.

Lee goes to the convention post from Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia, where he has served as the minister of music and worship arts for the past 10 years. Previously, Lee was a national manager of a large sales force with Integrity Music and owned a real estate franchise in two locations.

“Scott will bring a balance of both business and administrative acumen along with a wealth of experience in the local church,” said Hollingsworth. “He is a committed South Carolina Baptist who understands who we are, what we are trying to accomplish, and how we operate.”

A Florida native, Lee and his wife, Cherie, have been married for 40 years and have two adult children.