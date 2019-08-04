Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Waffles

My favorite breakfast in the summer is my whole wheat waffles with organic maple syrup and fresh fruit. I use fresh blueberries because they are a superfood. Blueberries are low in calories but high in nutrients. They are the “king” of antioxidant foods and help reduce DNA damage, which may protect against aging and cancer. They also lower blood pressure and help prevent heart disease, maintain brain function and memory, among others.

I believe that God gave us food to eat in its natural state to keep us healthy. In the summer, I always get fresh blueberries from a local farm and buy enough to freeze for the winter. My whole wheat waffles are also healthy because I grind organic wheat berries, which have all the nutrition.

May God bless you and your family this summer!

“She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar.”

(Proverbs 31:14)

Waffles

2 cups fresh ground whole wheat

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1¾ cups milk

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Mix dry ingredients thoroughly. Add egg, oil, milk and vanilla. Mix all ingredients only until combined. Follow waffle iron directions. Enjoy!

