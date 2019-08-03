Mt. Zion sends 60 dresses to Ethiopia

The women of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Pamplico have created and sewed 60 dresses for distribution in Ethiopia.

Spearheaded by WMU Director Joyce Poston, the project was named “Elsa’s Project” in honor of a girl in an orphanage in Addis Ababa. When Elsa received a dress several months ago, she commented, “I love my dress, and I’m so glad little girls all over Ethiopia will get pretty dresses just because of me.”

The dresses are going to the orphanage and to girls living in a makeshift village at a neighboring landfill. A young woman originally from Mt. Zion works at the orphanage, and her mother went on a mission trip last month to deliver the dresses.

Since February, the women have met one Saturday each month to cut, iron and sew dresses. “This is a small part of sharing the gospel,” Poston said, “but we know that God cares individually about each child who will receive one of our dresses.”