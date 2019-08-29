Obituary: Karen Manley

Karen Wells Manley, 76, formerly of Greenville, died July 20, 2019, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

A native of Henderson, N.C., she studied at Wake Forest School of Medicine, where she earned her nursing degree.

She was active in Baptist denominational life, having served as director of adult education at First Baptist Church, Greenville; minister to children at First Baptist Church, Greer; and founder of CenterQuest, an after-school ministry to children in Greer. She also served several terms as trustee and was board chair of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home; served as a consultant to two churches in Greenville; directed women’s ministry for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, discipleship department; and directed a retirement home in Greenville. She later served in a variety of community organizations in Johnson City, Tenn., and was devoted to both foreign and local mission work.

Survivors include her husband, Will, three children and seven grandchildren.