Obituary: Richard Alderman

Richard Charles Alderman, 83, of Little Rock, S.C., died July 21, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House.

A native of Alcolu, he was a graduate of Columbia Bible College, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, and Luther Rice Seminary. He was a Dillon High School Bible teacher, educator, and golf coach; head master at Avalon Academy; Dillon County Fire Department chaplain; and an honorary Gideon. He was board chairman of International Christian Centers for the Deaf and board chairman of the Alumni Association of Columbia Bible College, as well as on the board of directors of Pioneers Missions Agency. He authored six books and several gospel tracts, and served for more than 60 years as pastor of Little Rock Baptist Church, Little Rock.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Martha Knight Alderman, three sons, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Alderman Lee.