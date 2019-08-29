Obituary: Terry Hiers

George Terry Hiers Jr., 56, of Harleyville, died July 28, 2019.

A native of Walterboro, he was a graduate of the Baptist College in Charleston (now Charleston Southern University). He served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Harleyville, for many years. He was also trained as an emergency medical technician and worked for Personal Care Transport. He formerly served as chaplain for Harleyville Fire and Rescue, and was currently serving as chaplain for the Harleyville Police Department at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Teresa Tumbleston Hiers, a daughter and three grandchildren.