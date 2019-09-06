Browns celebrate 50 years of marriage and ministry

Wayne and Joy Brown began what is now 50 years of marriage and ministry on Aug. 16, 1969. The couple met in high school and began dating each other when they were students at Limestone College in Gaffney.

They were married at First Baptist Church in Blacksburg, where Wayne had made his profession of faith, was baptized, and ordained as a minister of the gospel. He received his master of divinity and doctor of ministry degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Joy continues to be a speaker at women’s conferences and partners with her husband in leading marriage enrichment events. She has earned one undergraduate degree and two graduate degrees, and has taught classes for the deaf and blind, language arts, special education, and served as a reading specialist.

During their 50 years together, the Browns have served churches in North Carolina, New York, and South Carolina. Wayne was the pastor of First Baptist, Myrtle Beach, from 1988 to 2003. After a five-year pastorate in Boone, N.C., the couple returned to Myrtle Beach in 2008 to begin a new work, Diversified Ministries. The four keys to their approach are missions, evangelism, ministerial support, and the development of Christian literature and resources. People interested in the Browns’ ministry can contact them at (843) 796-0397 or on the web at WayneandJoyBrown.com.

Joy has written or co-authored 12 books, and Wayne has completed his first book, “I Kiss You with a Prayer,” which is being published by Courier Publishing. “The book is a reminder that true love is spelled T-I-M-E,” he said. “It is vitally important that we take time to pray with and for our children. The book is beautifully illustrated and tells the story of one father’s journey and his attempt to pray for his children.”

He wrote the children’s book as a poem to his daughters, Meri Beth and Molly, when they were young. Today, the extended family includes sons-in-law Thomas and Christman, along with grandchildren Ty, Mazi Grace, and Bronson.

After 50 years of marriage, Wayne says he and Joy continue to “see the glass not just half full or half empty, but overflowing!” A quote by Geoffrey F. Fisher that appeared on their wedding program in 1969 still characterizes the Browns’ attitude toward life and ministry: “The ever-living Christ is here to bless you. The nearer you each stay to Him, the nearer you will stay to each other.”