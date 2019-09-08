Comic Belief: Enjoy the Leftovers
Is the pace of your life too fast? Does cleaning up your dining area mean throwing fast food bags out of the back of the van? Has your grocery list been on the refrigerator so long that some of the products don’t exist any more? Do you drive through McDonald’s and ask for your order to go? Do you forget your twin brother’s birthday? Do you ask at the dollar store, “How much is this?” Are you stressed out? Did you ever wonder why a pigeon walks so funny? A pigeon walks that way to see where it’s going. A pigeon has difficulty focusing its eyes, so it must bring its head to a complete stop before each step to refocus. It’s time for us to stop and refocus. Don’t just slow down; stop.