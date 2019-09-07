Gray named executive director of Kentucky convention

Todd Gray has been named the new executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. Gray, a Kentucky native, was confirmed by the KBC Mission Board to the position in a special called meeting on July 25 in Louisville.

Gray called the appointment a great honor. “While I did not aspire to the position, I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

A 14-member search team had been working to fill the post since November 2018. Gray becomes the 29th person to lead the 2,400 Kentucky Baptist churches.

Gray, 54, served churches in Kentucky and Indiana for 20 years before joining the KBC staff in 2012 as a regional consultant for western Kentucky. Since 2016, he’s served as the team leader for the Evangelism, Church Planting and Campus Ministry team.

Gray holds degrees from Murray State University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.