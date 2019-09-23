Obituary: John Osborne “Joe” Reed Jr.

John Osborne “Joe” Reed Jr., 96, of Columbia, died Aug. 10, 2019, at Agape Hospice House in Columbia.

A native of Sumter, he was a graduate of North Greenville University, Furman University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. He also attended Columbia Bible College (now Columbia International University) for two years.

Ordained in 1943 at Lexington Baptist Church, he served 13 churches in South Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia, until he retired in 1988. Following retirement, he served in a variety of capacities — from chaplaincies to supply preaching and interim pastorates. He was assistant to the pastor at Northside Baptist Church until the time of his death.

Survivors include two children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Duke McLeod Reed, a daughter, three sons, and one grandson.