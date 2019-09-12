Outside the Walls: Questioning Your Faith By Lee ClampLee Clamp is evangelism team leader for the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Find him on Facebook (Lee Clamp) and Twitter (@leeclamp).Published on September 12, 2019 “Why are you here?” It is probably one of the most powerful evangelism questions that anyone can ask. There have been other questions that have been asked through the years.Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign UpI am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content.I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.Name* First Last Email* Phone*Address* Street Address Address Line 2 City AlabamaAlaskaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareDistrict of ColumbiaFloridaGeorgiaHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWashingtonWest VirginiaWisconsinWyomingArmed Forces AmericasArmed Forces EuropeArmed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code Create Your Username*Create Your Password* Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: $12.00 Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.Credit Card*American ExpressDiscoverMasterCardVisa Card Number Month010203040506070809101112 Year20192020202120222023202420252026202720282029203020312032203320342035203620372038 Expiration Date Security Code Cardholder Name