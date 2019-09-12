Outside the Walls: Questioning Your Faith

Lee Clamp

By

Lee Clamp is evangelism team leader for the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Find him on Facebook (Lee Clamp) and Twitter (@leeclamp).

Published on

“Why are you here?”

It is probably one of the most powerful evangelism questions that anyone can ask. There have been other questions that have been asked through the years.

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article.