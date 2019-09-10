Parson’s Pantry exceeds $1 million

Parson’s Pantry, a benevolent ministry created to provide financial assistance to the widows of pastors, pastors, and married ministerial students, has now given over $1 million to more than 1,000 Christian servants.

“I never knew the needs were so great, and I never imagined people would step up and help as they have,” said Ron Jackson, founder of the ministry.

Each year the former pastor, who will soon turn 77, leads a Jubilee Walk as a fund-raising activity for the ministry. This year on Sept. 21, he plans to walk 50 miles around Gaffney in an effort to reach the goal of $70,000.

That amount, Jackson said, will assist approximately 120 families in need. “All of the money we raise is tax-deductible and goes to needy ministry families,” he said.

In conjunction with October Pastor Appreciation Month, Parson’s Pantry will host a celebration service on Oct. 6 at East Gaffney Baptist Church. Tommy Huddleston, pastor of First Baptist Church in Gaffney, will be the guest speaker.

Interested persons can contact Ron or Karen Jackson at (864) 489-6709.