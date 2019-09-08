‘Repurposed’ Credentials Committee elects Bramlett as chair

The Credentials Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention has elected Stacy Bramlett of Tennessee as its chair.

The nine-member Credentials Committee was repurposed during the SBC’s 2019 annual meeting into a standing committee to make inquiries and recommendations for action regarding instances of sexual abuse, racism or other issues that call a church’s relationship with the SBC into question.

Bramlett, senior vice president of Independent Bank in Collierville, Tenn., has been a member of the SBC Executive Committee since 2016, serving as the EC’s secretary from 2017-2019. She is one of three members nominated by the Executive Committee.

The Credentials Committee also includes the SBC’s registration secretary, the EC chairman and four members nominated by the Committee on Nominations.

New Credentials Committee members also named by the Executive Committee are Linda Cooper of Bowling Green, Ky., national president of WMU, and Mike Lawson, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas.

Named by the Committee on Nominations were Jimmy Draper of Colleyville, Texas, a former SBC president and president emeritus of LifeWay Christian Resources; Cheryl Rice, a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater, Fla.; Roger Spradlin, co-pastor of Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield, Calif., and a former EC chairman; and Greg Fields, lead pastor of Nellis Baptist Church in Las Vegas.

The SBC registration secretary serving on the committee is Kathy Litton, director of church planter spouse development for the North American Mission Board. The Executive Committee chairman is Mike Stone, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear, Ga.