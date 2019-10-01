Bethea Community breaks ground on $23 million expansion

Bethea Retirement Community broke ground Aug. 27 for a 60,000-square-foot healthcare and rehab facility that will accommodate both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation needs.

According to Bethea’s executive director, Ben Spurling, the new facility will feature private rooms, a 3,000-square-foot rehabilitation gym, a household design with residential living, activity and dining spaces, and access to courtyards. The projected opening date is October 2020.

“We are excited about what God is doing in our ministry,” said Spurling, “and we are confident this expansion will enrich the lives of our residents as well as those in the surrounding communities of Darlington and Florence.”

Bethea Retirement Community is a ministry of South Carolina Baptist Ministries of Aging.