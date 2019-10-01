Buckley to be candidate for state convention office

Seth Buckley, student minister at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, will be nominated for second vice president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention when messengers gather at the Church at The Mill in Moore Nov. 11-12.

In announcing Buckley’s nomination Sept. 9, David Wike, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence, noted that Buckley has served SCBC churches for more than 35 years.

“In each church — Washington Avenue Baptist in Greenville, Summerville Baptist, and Spartanburg First — he has left a legacy of evangelism and kingdom focus,” Wike said. “Seth has spent decades training youth pastors in local associations, in the SCBC, and with LifeWay Christian Resources, across the U.S. and Canada, to reach the lost and work together to do it.”

Wike said he has known Buckley for almost four decades, recalling that Buckley led him to Christ decades ago beside the lake at White Oak Conference Center. “I know he will bring his insight and great passion to this office if elected,” Wike said.

Observing that one of the greatest crises facing the church today is how to reach the next generation for Christ, Wike said, “I believe our first step is to find leaders who understand this crisis and tackle it head-on — leaders like Seth Buckley.”

Buckley is a graduate of Furman University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.