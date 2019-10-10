Joel Gregory to Present Annual Broadus Lectures Oct 29-30

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Clamp Divinity School, Joel Gregory will be the featured speaker for the ninth annual John A. Broadus Lectures on Preaching at Anderson University Oct. 29-30. His theme for the lectures will be “Preaching Lived Experience.”

Lectures will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Sessions will be held in the Student Center Theater on the Anderson University campus. Gregory also will preach in campus worship on Wednesday at 10:10 a.m. in the Henderson Auditorium. All sessions are free and open to the public.

Gregory holds the George W. Truett Endowed Chair in Preaching and Evangelism at Truett Theological Seminary of Baylor University. He preaches widely across the U.S. and internationally, including preaching the concluding message at the Baptist World Congress in Durban, South Africa this summer. He also serves on the BWA Commission on Worship and Spirituality. In that connection and with Baylor University Press he edited and was the lead author of “Baptist Preaching: A Global Anthology.” He is the author of five books and editor of three anthologies.

The native Texan holds B.A and Ph.D. degrees from Baylor University, received his seminary degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and taught preaching there from 1982-1985. Among his pastorates were First Baptist Church of Dallas and Travis Avenue Baptist in Fort Worth. For years, Gregory was the preacher on the International Baptist Hour radio program heard on more than 500 stations.

The Broadus Lectures on Preaching are named in honor of John A. Broadus, who was one of the four founding faculty members in 1859 of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Greenville, S.C., before the seminary moved to Louisville, Ky., in 1877. He served as professor of preaching and later president of the seminary. His classic book, “On the Preparation and Delivery of Sermons,” was written while teaching in Greenville and was the nation’s preeminent text on the subject for the next century.

“Broadus was the father of modern expository preaching, and today’s great evangelical preachers are his legacy,” said Michael Duduit, dean of the Clamp Divinity School and executive editor of Preaching magazine. “We are blessed to be able to claim this important part of South Carolina’s Christian heritage through recognizing the Broadus name in connection with this significant annual lectureship.”

The annual lecture series is sponsored by Clamp Divinity School, which was established by Anderson University in 2009. For more information call the Clamp Divinity School office at (864) 328-1809 or visit www.clampdivinity.com.