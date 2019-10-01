Levinson Teaching ‘In the Beginning, God Created’ Matters

Steve Levinson believes everything begins with God and creation. For churchgoers, that statement seems obvious. But many scientists and science teachers — and maybe even some sitting in the pews on Sundays — hold a different view.

Levinson has been in ministry since 1986, having served as a pastor, youth pastor and children’s pastor. Around 2002, he began working as a “one-on-one” instructor in the North Carolina school system. After observing firsthand evolution being taught to school children as scientific fact, Levinson became convicted: “In the beginning, God created” matters.

“It brought to mind the verse talking about offending the little ones,” he said, referring to Matthew 18:6. “God just stirred my heart, because young people weren’t challenging the system. They weren’t raising their hands and questioning evolution.”

The stirring grew into a calling. He developed “a passion to teach, to equip young and old how to give answers at school and at work,” Levinson said.

A graduate of Liberty University, he began studying the scientific evidence for creationism and evolution. For the past 12 years, Levinson, a member of Crestwood Baptist Church in Forest City, N.C., has traveled the country, speaking in 49 states, and has visited 11 countries. Through his “Genesis Seminars,” he shows children — and adults — how to identify what he terms “fake science” versus “true science.”

“The world doesn’t want to hear it when we say, ‘the Bible says,’” Levinson asserted. “They’re so inundated with modern science, whatever that means. … That’s what they want to hear. They want scientific answers,” he said. “I equip people with how we can give those answers.”

True science, Levinson asserted, confirms the biblical account of history. “I show people that what we see in God’s world agrees with what we read in God’s word,” he explained.

When The Courier caught up with Levinson, he had just spoken at a chapel, where he had shown the children that “when we go to Israel and dig up things, we’re digging up history — whether it’s pottery or whether it’s a coin with somebody’s face on it.”

That’s one way people can know the Bible is true, Levinson tells children. “We know that it’s real history,” he said. “These stories really happened.”

In addition to school programs, Levinson speaks in churches nearly every Sunday. Typically, he does three presentations for all ages. He dons a wig and a lab coat and becomes “Doctor Livingstone,” a play on his last name as well as a reference to believers being called “living stones” in the New Testament.

Using gospel illusions, his presentation is based on the Seven C’s of History from Answers in Genesis, the Christian apologetics organization behind the Creation Museum on the outskirts of Cincinnati. The Seven C’s are a catchy way of remembering the big biblical events affecting the world: Creation, Corruption, Catastrophe, Confusion, Christ, Cross, Consummation.

During the worship service, Levinson shares a PowerPoint presentation called Foundations Under Fire. “It’s a very eye-opening, life-changing, very stirring and convicting message about how evolution impacts our culture,” he said.

“I show people the results of an evolutionary worldview, whether it’s cartoons on Saturday morning showing evolution, books on dinosaurs, teaching evolution, museums teaching evolution, or movies about dinosaurs,” he added.

In the evening session, he often personifies a paleontologist, discussing carbon-dating methods, the Grand Canyon’s geography, and fossil formation. He considers himself to be a “young earth” creationist, mathematically arriving at the earth being approximately 6,000 years old based on a literal reading of the Genesis genealogies.

And, from his perspective, creationism’s relevance boils down to one having the right foundation in life.

“One foundation is evolutionary teaching, humanism — and what comes out of that teaching? There’s no God,” Levinson said. “So, if there’s no God, then where do the rules come from? Who makes up the rules of right and wrong?

“The other one, of course, is the foundation of the Bible,” he said. “God sets the rules, and, of course, the Ten Commandments are tied in there.”

After his presentations, he often hears from young and old alike: “You’ve answered questions that I’ve had all my life,” and “You’ve made me think.”

“That’s why I’m very passionate about it, because I’m all about having answers — and people have those questions, because they’re so confused on the age of the earth, the age of the dinosaurs, and the sciences,” he said. “Unfortunately, they’re getting a lot of the wrong science from somebody who denies there’s a God.”

For more information, contact Levinson at (828) 223-2107 or visit www.genesisseminars.org.