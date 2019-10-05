Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Woodshed Chicken Salad Sandwiches

When I was teaching third grade at Central Elementary School, I would read a book to my class every day after recess. Some of my favorite books were the “Boxcar Children” series. So when I had my own children, I read the “Boxcar Children” books to them. Then in 1991, a teacher named Diane Blain was teaching at Kettle Lake Elementary School and wrote the “Boxcar Children Cookbook” because her students were such enthusiastic beginner cooks.

The recipe I am featuring today is Woodshed Chicken Salad Sandwiches from the “Boxcar Children Cookbook.” You can find this cookbook at the library or online. This recipe comes from “The Woodshed Mystery” book in the “Boxcar Children” series. This will also be featured on the first show of “Cooking with Miss O. and Kids” on Channel 16, and will air on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Hope you like the show and the food!

May God bless!

Woodshed Chicken Salad Sandwiches

2 cups of chopped, cooked chicken

1/3 cup chopped celery

1 teaspoon chopped onion

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 slices bread

Combine chopped chicken, celery, and onion. Add mayonnaise and salt, and mix well. Divide chicken mixture among four slices of bread, and cover with remaining four slices of bread. Cut each sandwich into halves and serve (makes four sandwiches). Cover and refrigerate leftover sandwiches.

