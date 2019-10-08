Pointer to keynote Upstate Pastors Network at Anderson

Phillip Pointer, senior pastor of Saint Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock, Ark., will be the featured speaker for the Oct. 16 meeting of the Upstate Pastors Network at Anderson University.

Pointer has served since 2012 as pastor of the 127-year-old Arkansas congregation, which has about 9,000 members. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Virginia Union University and his Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary.

“Upstate Pastors Network is a twice-a-year gathering of pastors and church leaders from throughout the region,” said Michael Duduit, dean of Clamp Divinity School, which sponsors the event. “It is a wonderful time of worship, fellowship, and professional development as we bring in gifted leaders who share out of their own training and experience.”

The program will begin with campus worship at 10:10 a.m. in Henderson Auditorium, then continue with a luncheon and workshop in the university’s Student Center. The topic of Pointer’s workshop will be “In Season and Out of Season: Intergenerational Preaching.” The program will adjourn by 2 p.m.

Attendance for the day’s events costs $10 per person, which includes all sessions, lunch, and an array of resources. Registration is available at www.clampdivinity.com or by calling the Divinity School at (864) 328-1809.