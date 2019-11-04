Obituary: Clarence O. Griffin

Clarence O’Neal Griffin, 87, of Taylors, died Oct. 11, 2019.

A native of Greenwood, he was a graduate of North Greenville University, Furman University, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of Kelleytown Baptist Church, Hartsville, for four years. In 1960, he and his wife, Doris, were appointed as International Mission Board missionaries and served in Indonesia for 36 years. He was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church, where he co-taught a men’s Sunday school class and taught a Bible study at Haywood Estates.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Ruth Putnam Griffin, four sons, 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.