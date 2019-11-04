Robert E. “Bob” Philyaw

Robert Eugene “Bob” Philyaw, 87, of Anderson, died Sept. 15, 2019, at his home.

A native of Anderson, he served as pastor of churches in North and South Carolina, including Sandridge, Greenwood; Salem, Saluda; Lake Swamp, Timmonsville; Southside, Anderson; Northside, Calhoun Falls; Shiloh, Anderson; Mountain Creek, Anderson; and First, Due West. He was chaplain at Anderson Hospital, as well as for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Ellen Gail Morgan Philyaw, two daughters, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Ayers.