Three pastors, DOM recognized at 2019 annual meeting

The 2019 South Carolina Baptist Pastor of the Year Awards were presented during the Pastors Conference at Southside Church in Spartanburg. The awards are presented by Anderson University:

• John E. White Award (churches up to 350 members): Will Browning, lead pastor of Journey Church in Screven Association. Browning started Journey Church about 12 years ago near Summerville. Since then, the church has planted seven more. Browning has served on the Executive Board as chairman of the Budget, Audit, & Finance Committee.

• John Edward Rouse Award (350 to 1,000 members): Doug Mize, lead pastor of First Church, Greer, in Three Rivers Association. He has led the church to experience a renewal of mission and purpose. They have doubled in attendance, adopted cities for church planting, and tripled giving to the Cooperative Program.

• W. B. Johnson Award (over 1,000 members): Tim Williams, pastor of Roebuck Church in Spartanburg County Network. Respect for Williams goes well beyond his church to include his community, the association where he has been moderator, and the state convention, where he has served on the Executive Board and as president of the Pastors Conference.

• B. Carlisle Driggers Award for director of missions: John Dill of Saluda Association. Under his leadership, Saluda Association has grown to include 84 churches, with one of the largest annual associational meetings. Dill’s ministry includes 31 years as a pastor, four years as a missionary in the Philippines, and 18 years as a director of missions.