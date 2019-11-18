Upcoming Courier Tours

Courier Tours has two trips already planned in 2020: the Graham Express and SBC Orlando.

• Graham Express — April 27-29

Visit the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte and The Cove Chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville. Side trips planned to the Biltmore House and Gardens and a train ride through the Great Smoky Mountains. Trip includes deluxe motor coach transportation and 2-night hotel accommodations. Cost per person: $610 double occupancy; $575 triple; $560 quad; and $700 single. Departs from Greenville, with possible pickup in Columbia.

• SBC Orlando — June 6-13

Attend the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla., arriving in time to also attend the Pastors Conference or Woman’s Missionary Union meeting. Side trips planned to the Holy Land Experience and the Kennedy Space Center. Trip includes deluxe motor coach transportation and 7-night hotel accommodations. Departs from Greenville, with possible pickups in Columbia and another lower-state city TBD. Cost per person: $975 double occupancy; $870 triple; $820 quad; and $1,280 single.

Call The Courier at 864-232-8736 or email editor@baptistcourier.com for more details.