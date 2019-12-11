Epting releases new book about NGU tenure

Jimmy Epting, president of North Greenville University from 1991 to 2015, has written a first-person account of his tenure at the helm of the South Carolina Baptist Convention-affiliated school.

The book is titled, “I Know You Can’t, But God Can!!!” and is the author’s view of the years of growth and success at NGU. Carlisle Driggers, former executive secretary-treasurer of the SCBC, wrote the foreword.

The first 10 chapters of the 139-page book recount the story of the school emerging from near collapse to a record enrollment and growing endowment. He shares stories involving the tragedy and triumph of many students.

The final chapter, “God Works In Everything For Our Good,” is a review of the school’s success, as Epting points to 2014 as the greatest year in the history of the school. He then turns to the controversy surrounding his early retirement as president, including accusations from his daughter and son-in-law of an extramarital affair. He admits he spent too much time alone with a female employee but denied any sexual harassment or affair. “I was cleared of any sexual misconduct and did not violate any school (employee) policies,” he writes.

The book is published by Three Oaks Publishing, the author’s company, and is available at Amazon.com or directly from the author.