Looking Ahead

As The Courier looks forward to the coming year, there are some things we are working on that we hope will both interest and bless you.

Courier Tours is planning on four tours this year, and possibly five. On April 27-29, we will travel to Asheville to visit the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, tour the Biltmore House, take a ride on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and spend some time touring the Chatlos Chapel at The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove.

On June 6-13, we will host a trip to the Southern Baptist Convention in Orlando, arriving early enough so people can attend the Pastors Conference, WMU meeting, and other auxiliary meetings. We will spend a day at the Holy Land Experience in Orlando and travel to the Kennedy Space Center (NASA Launch Operations Center) for a tour of NASA’s primary launch center for human spaceflight.

Other trips we are planning (but have not finalized) are: Kentucky (Creation Museum, The Ark, and the Museum of The Horse, tentative date in July); Virginia (Williamsburg and Jamestown, tentative date in December); North Carolina (concert and overnight stay at The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, tentative date also in December).

We also are anticipating a trip to Israel and the Holy Land sites in the spring of 2021.

Our goal is to publish 20 books this year as we move closer to 100 books published through Courier Publishing. Through a gift from the South Carolina Baptist Convention, we plan to offer free subscriptions to The Courier for church planters and retired pastors. In the spring, we plan to host a writer’s workshop for those who are interested in writing a book. We also plan to enlist college students to serve as interns in the production of the magazine and other ministries of The Courier.

In 2020, we are gearing up to launch a video platform where we can broadcast a weekly news and feature program in addition to special reporting of news and events affecting South Carolina Baptists.

On top of all this, we are committed to producing a website and monthly magazine that is excellent in quality and decidedly Christian in content.

If you are interested in taking a trip with us, attending the writer’s seminar, or even helping us financially to expand our ministries to the Baptists of South Carolina, please contact us. Above all, pray for us as we seek to glorify our Lord and Savior through this ministry.