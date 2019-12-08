Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Southern Squash Casserole

My favorite recipe for the holidays is my Southern Squash Casserole. It’s a special time of year for remembering how America is so blessed, and reminds me to pray harder this coming year for our country.

Hope you all have a wonderful holiday season! May God bless you and yours, and may God bless America!

Southern Squash Casserole

6 medium (or 8 small) yellow squash

1 small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped fine

1 to 2 tablespoons butter

2 to 3 slices whole wheat bread

1 medium bowl

Ice water

1 egg

Salt and pepper to taste (about 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper)

1 cup whole wheat bread crumbs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Peel and cut squash into 1/2-inch slices. Boil until tender, about 5 to 7 minutes, and drain. Brown onion and garlic in 2 tablespoons butter. Soak bread in ice water and wring out; chop fine. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes. Add drained squash and cook 2 to 3 minutes more, stirring.

Beat egg and add to pan, allowing it to absorb into the mixture. Cook 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir and remove from heat. Place in baking dish. Mix whole wheat bread crumbs with the tablespoon of melted butter and sprinkle on top of casserole. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees until lightly browned.

To order Mary Beth’s cookbook, or for more recipes, videos or information, visit MaryBethsKitchen.com.