North Greenville BCM panel promotes unity in diversity

Joshua Gilmore, Baptist Collegiate Ministry director at North Greenville University, recently led NGU students through a sermon series called “University: Unity in Diversity.” Racism, prejudice, and judgment, Gilmore said, all hinder in some way the university’s progress to see diversity flourish on campus.

The BCM hosted a panel that included evangelist Stephen Splawn; Charlie Buitrago, worship leader at NewSpring Church; Nicole Gilmore (Joshua’s wife); and Alex Sands, pastor at Kingdom Life Church.

The first question asked of panelists was, “How has racism, prejudice, or judgment affected your life?”

Splawn said the question is both historical and personal. He explained that people of different historical backgrounds have varied perspectives on what racism is. Everyone has a different experience depending on where they come from, and one’s feelings originate from one’s history with racism.

Splawn stressed that “justice cannot impact society until it impacts you.” Some mistakenly think that justice can only be carried out on the governmental level, but Splawn maintained that justice is something that begins with each individual. To take any steps forward, one must first internalize Christ’s gospel message and practice justice.

Another question asked was, “What has been helpful in bringing unity in diversity?”

Nicole Gilmore stated that pretending like there are no racist people or ignoring them is not helpful. When individuals assume racism is no longer present, it devalues people who are experiencing it on a daily basis.

After reflecting on the panel’s discussion, I concluded there are a couple of ways that we can posture our hearts to be more productive in battling racism and prejudice.

First, we can choose to be an “anti-racist” and not just a “non-racist.” Being a non-racist, Splawn said, is personally not agreeing with racist ideals, and yet not doing anything about them. To be anti-racist is to actively work to put an end to racism and prejudice. This might look like intentionally standing up for those experiencing racism or choosing to no longer tolerate racist comments made around us.

Second, realize racism is a heart issue. It has to be dealt with from a place of humility. If I can impact one person and positively change his or her perspective on those who are different from them, then they can, in turn, change someone else.

When I asked Splawn how students can begin to break down barriers of racism and prejudice, he responded, “Symbolic gestures do not equal symbolic change.” He explained that we must be genuine with our actions and words in order to create genuine change in society. Beginning every conversation from a gospel-centered posture will allow the love of Christ to penetrate hearts and create actual change.

— Joshua Stafford is a freshman at North Greenville University.