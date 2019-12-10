Outside the Walls: Trust Key to Receiving Gospel

As I looked into the innocent face of my 3-year-old son, I was pretty certain he was not telling the entire truth, so I probed a little further.

“So are you sure you haven’t eaten any ice cream before dinner?” I asked one more time.

He looked away, thought a minute, and doubled down. “No sir.”

“Your face is telling a much different story,” I said as I wiped the chocolate ice cream ring off his lips.

I am happy to inform you that after our “come to Jesus” meeting, truth has been elevated as a top priority. I wish I could say the same for the state of our culture.

There is an assault on the truth. It started in the family unit. The God ordained institution, where trust should flourish and grow, began to deteriorate and has resulted in the normalcy of broken homes and the breeding of doubt and distrust. Then the leaders who took the stage as politicians, news broadcasters, athletes, and even public Christian figures began to not only let them down, but they also began to say things inconsistent with their lifestyles.

Finally, adding social media to the mix, we begin to view everyone’s filtered life through the lens of our unfiltered lives, and distrust becomes fully grown. Those far from God scream out in desperation behind their posts: “Is there anyone I can believe in anymore?”

This assault on the truth deeply affects the proclamation of the gospel. Absolute truth does not require us to believe in it or not for it to be true. However, the world will not hear it unless it is delivered by someone they trust.

Gone are the days where we trust in strangers like Walter Cronkite and Mr. Rogers. No longer does Mom bake a cake just in case a stranger from the neighborhood stops by for a visit.

We must realize that we live in a world where trust is not freely granted. Trust is built one conversation at a time — conversations that are honest and transparent. Once trust is established through an authentic relationship, the truth of the gospel can be received. Believers who understand this truth will be the most effective disciple-makers.

Go buy someone an ice cream and start the conversation.