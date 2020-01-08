Chinese government designates Lottie Moon’s church as historical site

The name “Lottie Moon” is known by Southern Baptists far and wide. From the Woman’s Missionary Union’s Lottie Moon Christmas Offering to movies, books and documentaries detailing her life of service, Lottie Moon is often hailed as a “missionary hero.”

Lottie Moon’s legacy now will be preserved beyond the Southern Baptist realm. Wulin Shenghui Church of Penglai in Shandong province, where Lottie Moon was a member during her time in Dengzhou, China, has been designated as a nationally protected historical and cultural site by The State Council of the People’s Republic of China, the China Christian Daily reported in November.

Woman’s Missionary Union Executive Director-Treasurer Sandy Wisdom-Martin is thankful for the continuing impact of Moon’s legacy.

“We celebrate the decision to protect this location of historical significance,” Wisdom-Martin said. “More than a century later, we still feel the impact of Lottie’s legacy that helped shape our global missionary enterprise. Her sacrifice for the sake of the gospel continues to inspire new generations to fulfill His Commission.”

Built in 1872 by Southern Baptist missionaries Tarleton and Martha Crawford, the church is still in use, with a current church membership of about 4,000.