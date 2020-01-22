Editor’s Word: Alternatives for Discerning Parents
With the moral relativism that has engulfed both Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, discerning parents don’t have to compromise their biblical beliefs to find a good character-building scouting experience for their children. There are Christian alternatives available. Recently, Warren Cole Smith wrote about the Boy Scouts mortgaging their “crown jewel,” Camp Philmont. This is the largest and most valuable property owned by BSA and covers more than 140,000 acres. Last year, the organization was looking into bankruptcy. From 2012 to 2017, membership deceased by 16 percent, and yearly membership dues were recently raised from $33 to $60.