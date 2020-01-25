Guest Viewpoint: Life, Loss, and God’s Goodness

Writer: Lori Bova

In November 1999, my husband and I found out that we were expecting our first baby. My pregnancy was textbook. I felt wonderful and was continually amazed at the life that was growing inside my womb.

The nine months passed quickly. My due date came and went with no signs of impending labor. The doctor ordered a precautionary stress test. The baby was healthy, and I felt great. When I was finally induced, labor progressed nicely. It wasn’t long before I was able to push. The hospital staff began to prepare for her arrival.

As I focused on the final push, everything suddenly changed. In an instant the monitor lost her heartbeat. The nurses became somber and began frantically relocating the sensors to no avail. In what seemed like a split second, I was in the operating room undergoing an emergency caesarean section.

My next memory was coming out of the anesthesia in the recovery room. As I opened my heavy eyes, I could vaguely make out my husband and pastor standing over me. Though they said nothing, I knew that Maddison did not make it. The first words out of my mouth were, “How do people survive moments like these without the Lord?”

The next few days were a blur as my husband had to contact family, purchase a cemetery plot, and plan a funeral, all while taking care of me in the hospital. This is something no young couple ever plans to encounter.

While we never anticipated or pondered whether we could survive this, we had full trust in our good Father. His presence surrounded us through His Word and His church. Friends did our laundry and brought paper goods and meals. One prayed for God to burden her with some of our grief. A neighbor mowed our lawn. We will never forget the kindness we were shown; it was overwhelming and undeserved. It was all a perfect picture of the love Christ shows to His people.

To this day, people still talk about our Maddison Grace. She was created with purpose, no matter how brief her time. I can testify that God will use all things for our good and His glory. He is my Sustainer, Comfort, and Peace. He has turned my sadness to unspeakable joy. I am eternally grateful and long for the day I see my beautiful daughter in the presence of my Redeemer.

