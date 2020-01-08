Obituary: Grady C. Miller

Grady Clifton Miller Sr., 86, of Marietta, died Dec. 5, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, he was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict. He worked for various textile manufacturers before being called into the ministry. He earned a BA from Carson Newman University and a Master of Theology from Luther Rice Seminary. Over 50 years, he was pastor of churches in both Tennessee and South Carolina, serving locally as pastor at Belvue Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church, where he retired.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Clara Ruth Bridwell Miller, six children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, James Howard Miller, and a grandson, Clifton Earl Miller.