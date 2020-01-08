Obituary: James W. Herron

James W. Herron, 85, of Rock Hill, died Nov. 11, 2019.

A native of Bamberg, he grew up in Charleston, where he graduated from the College of Charleston. He also was a graduate of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Among his previous pastorates were Spring Hill Baptist Church, Cottageville; Five Points Baptist Church, Wilson, N.C.; Northside Baptist Church, Orangeburg; First Baptist Church, Hudson, N.C.; and First Baptist Church, Goose Creek. He also served as assistant pastor and pastor for the Southside Mission of Citadel Square Baptist Church, Charleston. His last active pastorate was at First Baptist Church of Rock Hill.

He was director of missions for Greenville Baptist Association from 1987 until his retirement in 1997. After retiring, Herron served as an interim pastor for several South Carolina congregations and was a training consultant for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

He was a former trustee of Charleston Southern University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also served on various committees of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and Baptist associations, along with becoming a nationally certified parliamentarian.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Chelsa Tumbleston Herron, two sons and three grandchildren.